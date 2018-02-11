HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Hartford’s minor league baseball team is using monkeys, a human cannonball and cheeseburger uniforms in an effort to entice fans to ballgames this season.

The Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, plan numerous promotions during their second season at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
Some of the more un

usual include an appearance by the Cowboy Monkey Rodeo on June 14, in which monkeys, wearing cowboy outfits will ride around the field on dogs.
Dave “The Bullet” Smith will be shot from a cannon after the July 26 game. The team also plans to play on August 12 as the Steamed Cheeseburgers.

Officials say that promotion, which will include specially designed uniforms, will pay homage to Ted’s Restaurant in Meriden, which is credited with inventing that delicacy in 1959.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

