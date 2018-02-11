HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Local public health departments around Connecticut are hosting a second round of flu vaccine clinics.
The Department of Public Health says free or low-cost clinics are being held Saturday in a dozen locations . Another round of clinics is tentatively planned for Feb. 17.
Public Health Commissioner Raul Pino says the peak of flu season is potentially still weeks away and it’s not too late to get a flu shot. Pino says he strongly urges anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to visit one of the clinics or call their health care practitioner to get vaccinated.
The agency says 1,360 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu since August. Sixty-three deaths have been attributed to the flu this season. Of those deaths, 52 were among patients over age 65.
