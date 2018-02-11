This shortened show featured listener calls and also selected topics, including:  Why there may be a boom in divorce filings in 2018 due to the treatment of alimony under the new Tax Law; A U.S Supreme Court case which may have a profound impact upon Connecticut labor unions, etc. Callers’ problems included unjustified denials of coverage by Health Insurors; Why, in a Connecticut divorce, the judge is not bound by who the record owner of the family home happens to be when deciding who gets the house, etc.

We got a lot done in a short show.

 

