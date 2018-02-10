By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Napheesa Collier scored 26 points and Katie Lou Samuelson added 22 points to lead UConn to a 124-43 rout of Wichita State on Saturday in the first meeting between the two programs.

The 124 points was two shy of the program record, which was set against Providence in 1998.

Gabby Williams added 17 points, Azura Stevens 16 and Kia Nurse 14 for the Huskies (24-0, 12-0 American), who won their 75th straight home game, the third longest home winning streak in NCAA history.

The Huskies shot 71 percent from the floor, hitting 47 of their 66 shots.

Rangie Bassard had 20 points to lead Wichita State (10-16, 5-7 American).

UConn never trailed. A behind-the-back assist from Crystal Dangerfield to Samuelson for a layup highlighted a 15-0 run that put the game away early. Dangerfield, UConn’s point guard, started after missing the last two games with shin splints.

The Huskies led 41-12 after 10 minutes, tying a program record for points in a quarter.

A 3-pointer from Samuelson, one of her six, gave UConn a 42-point first half lead at 60-18 and was 67-23 at intermission.

A jumper by Collier just before the end of the third quarter put UConn over 100 points for the sixth time this season.

The win was the Huskies’ 192nd straight against a team with a losing record and their 152nd in a row against an unranked opponent.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies have now won 87 straight games when playing an opponent for the first time. … UConn has won all 94 games they have played in the conference, 82 in the regular season and 12 straight in winning all four AAC Tournaments.

Wichita State: The Shockers came into the game leading the conference in free-throw percentage, hitting just over 77 percent of their shots from the foul line. They were six of seven on Saturday with Bessard hitting all six of her foul shots.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies conclude their non-conference schedule by hosting No. 4 Louisville on Monday. UConn is 8-0 so far this season against ranked opposition.

Wichita State: The Shockers return home to face Temple on Valentine’s Day.

