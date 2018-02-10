SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut state trooper killed in a traffic collision will be laid to rest this weekend.

A memorial service for Trooper Danielle Miller will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in Southington.

Her family says burial will be at their convenience.

Miller was off-duty when her cruiser and a pickup truck collided head-on on Route 69 in Wolcott on Feb. 3.

She later died from her injuries.

The 27-year-old Wolcott resident was a 2014 graduate of the state police academy and was assigned to the Litchfield barracks.

The pickup driver in the crash was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)