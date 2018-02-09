WINDSOR, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Windsor police have identified the woman who was pronounced dead after the car she was riding in collided head-on with a garbage truck on Route 305, Bloomfield Avenue Wednesday.

Police say Tatiana Vedentsova, 41, died of her injuries at Hartford Hospital. She was a passenger in the car operated by Pavel Kovalchuk, 33, who sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, said police. The two were visiting Connecticut on business from Moscow, Russia, said police.

Police say the driver of the truck, which is owned by Windsor Sanitation, sustained minor injury and was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection with Brewster Road, as the region was in the throes of a snow and ice storm. The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Team continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact Windsor police at 860-688-5273, extension 546.