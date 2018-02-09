Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Michael Farren, research fellow at the Mercatus Center, discusses the Farm Bill. This year Congress will have to reauthorize the Farm Bill, and along with it comes wasteful spending and what some would call outright corruption by policymakers who shape the bill.

7:20- House Speaker, Joe Aresimowicz, talks challenges with the start of the season and the budget deficit.

7:50- Major General James ‘Spider’ Marks knows all about prepping for the unknown and with the two week event, he says the 60,000 security force will be on their toes every minute.

8:20- Steve Moore, Distinguished Visiting Fellow for Project for Economic Growth at The Heritage Foundation, addresses the latest roller coaster with the stock market. We call- 202-258-2029

8:50- Sen Len Fasano, Senate Republican leader, discusses challenges with the start of the season and the budget deficit.

