Filed Under:Fentanyl, norwalk, overdose

(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk police say a man who supplied heroin found to be laced with Fentanyl, to a person who ended up overdosing, has been arrested.

The overdose occurred in an Uber last October 8 at Grist Mill and Route 7 in the city, police said.

The victim, who was revived and rushed to Norwalk Hospital, was in possession of the drug they say came from Kyle Lors of Norwalk.

After a months long investigation, police on Thursday arrested the 23-year-old Lors.

He’s being charged with second-degree assault and sale of narcotics.

Bond was set at $125,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen