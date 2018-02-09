(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk police say a man who supplied heroin found to be laced with Fentanyl, to a person who ended up overdosing, has been arrested.
The overdose occurred in an Uber last October 8 at Grist Mill and Route 7 in the city, police said.
The victim, who was revived and rushed to Norwalk Hospital, was in possession of the drug they say came from Kyle Lors of Norwalk.
After a months long investigation, police on Thursday arrested the 23-year-old Lors.
He’s being charged with second-degree assault and sale of narcotics.
Bond was set at $125,000.