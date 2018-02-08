Filed Under:budget crisis, Donald Trump, Gov Dan Malloy, hartford, state budget, state of the state

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Legislative Democrats are cheering Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s final State of the State address as a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s policies, while Republicans say the speech ignored Connecticut’s continuing fiscal woes.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano called Wednesday’s address a “political speech.” He says Connecticut residents would rather hear Malloy discuss how the state budget remains in deficit and how “we’re going to move this state forward.”

Malloy dedicated much of his speech to how Connecticut can “offer a beacon of hope” to those “fighting on the right side of fairness.” He’s calling for improved paid sick leave laws, preservation of Affordable Care Act measures and a ban on bump stocks.

Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says it’s “entirely appropriate” for Malloy to point out Connecticut’s differences with Trump.

