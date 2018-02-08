(Guilford, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– Guilford Police are discrediting a report in the Hartford Courant following last week’s shooting death of a high school freshman.

15-year-old Ethan Song was shot and killed inside a home on Seaside Avenue January 31st. Cops say another teen was with Song at the time, but have not given any further information.

Wednesday, the Hartford Courant reported the teens were playing a version of the game ‘Russian Roulette’ and didn’t know the gun was loaded when the shooting occurred. Guilford Police responded directly to the Courant report in a press release, saying there is no evidence to support either of those claims.

Cops say they will continue to work with the State’s Attorney’s office to investigate. They will not be releasing any further information on teen who was with Song at the time of the shooting. The investigation is active and ongoing.