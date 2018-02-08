(East Hartford, CT/WTIC) – Fire officials in East Hartford say the blaze that destroyed a store in town late last night was electrical in nature.
Assistant Fire Chief Wiliam Perez the fire was reported just before midnight at the Welcome Market on Main Street when a passerby called 911.
He says it appears the fire started in a basement electrical panel.
No injuries were reported and it took around three dozen firefighters about an hour to knock down the blaze.
A neighboring store also sustained minor damage, Perez said.