HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Public health officials have added another 11 deaths to the tally of flu fatalities in Connecticut.

The Department of Public Health says 63 people have succumbed to the flu since Auguest and 52 of the fatalities were among patients over age 65.

A total of 1,360 patients have been hospitalized in Connecticut with confirmed cases of influenza between Aug. 27, 2017 and Feb. 3.

Public Health Commissioner Raul Pino says flu activity remains widespread in the state and peak flu season is still weeks away. He said it’s not too late for people to receive the flu shot. Several local health departments throughout the state are planning to hold low or no-cost flu vaccine clinics on Saturday .