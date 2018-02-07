Filed Under:Fuel leak, Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut town says it will spend millions to clean up a fuel leak that went unnoticed for a year.

Newington officials said Tuesday about 18,000 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from an underground vault at the Board of Education bus garage. The leak was detected Dec. 27 when a resident reported an odor to town officials.

Officials say the leak was caused by a breach in the vault’s fuel delivery system. Town attorney Ben Ancona says the leak has been contained.

The Town Council has voted to allocate $5 million in emergency funds to remove contaminated soil from the area. More than 6,000 tons of soil has been removed so far.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is monitoring the cleanup.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Storm Center: Latest School Closings
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen