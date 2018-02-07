Filed Under:marijuana

(CBS Connecticut) — Police found $300,000 worth of pot in Manchester.

Investigators found more than seventy pounds of marijuana in a unit at the Squire Village Apartment Complex.

Police also seized cash and other items they say were connected to the drug trade.

The East Central Narcotics Task Force says a man and woman had been flying to California and buying large amounts of pot, then sending it back to Connecticut via a private shipping carrier.

Twenty-four-year-old Kenneth Chaparro was arrested while he and 22-year-old Kiara Lopez were getting on a flight at Logan Airport in Boston last week.

Lopez was arrested when she attended Chaparro’s court appearance in Connecticut this week.

The pair face drug dealing charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Storm Center: Latest School Closings
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen