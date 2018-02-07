(CBS Connecticut) — Police found $300,000 worth of pot in Manchester.
Investigators found more than seventy pounds of marijuana in a unit at the Squire Village Apartment Complex.
Police also seized cash and other items they say were connected to the drug trade.
The East Central Narcotics Task Force says a man and woman had been flying to California and buying large amounts of pot, then sending it back to Connecticut via a private shipping carrier.
Twenty-four-year-old Kenneth Chaparro was arrested while he and 22-year-old Kiara Lopez were getting on a flight at Logan Airport in Boston last week.
Lopez was arrested when she attended Chaparro’s court appearance in Connecticut this week.
The pair face drug dealing charges.