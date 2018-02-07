NEW YORK (AP) _ Todd Frazier and the New York Mets have finalized a $17 million, two-year contract after the third baseman passed his physical.

Frazier, who turns 32 next week, gets $8 million this year and $9 million in 2019, and the agreement includes a $500,000 assignment bonus if traded.

“This is my home. I belong here. I belong in New York,” Frazier said during a Citi Field news conference Wednesday.

He was a 1998 Little League World Series champion in Toms River, New Jersey, and starred at Rutgers. He hit .213 with 27 home runs, 76 RBIs and a .344 on-base percentage last year for the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, who acquired him on July 19.

Frazier hit 35 homers for Cincinnati in 2015 and set career highs with 40 homers and 98 RBIs for the White Sox in 2016.

“A big personality,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said.

Asdrubal Cabrera becomes New York’s projected starter at second base.

Third baseman David Wright has been limited to 75 regular-season games during the past three years and none since May 2016 because of injuries and a chronic back condition.

“I’m wishing the best for David,” said Frazier, who exchanged texts with the Mets captain. “He only he makes our team that much better.”

Among the most active teams this offseason, the Mets brought back right fielder Jay Bruce with a $39 million, three-year contract, gave free agent reliever Anthony Swarzak a $14 million, two-year deal and retained infielder Jose Reyes with a $2 million agreement.

