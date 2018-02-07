HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is calling on state lawmakers to send a signal to the rest of the nation and world that Connecticut is a place that “will always recognize injustice and inequity,” amid “growing national inequity and unfairness.”

The Democrat on Wednesday delivered his final State of the State address to the General Assembly. He is not seeking a third term in office.

Malloy says health care, affordable housing, a clean environment and access to the ballot are among the key issues the Legislature should focus on in the coming months. While not mentioning President Donald Trump, many of his proposals conflict with the Republican’s agenda.

Malloy wants state lawmakers to preserve key elements of the Affordable Care Act, including the individual mandate and cost-free birth control for women.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.