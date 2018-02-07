Filed Under:hartford, neglect death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man whose severe neglect was blamed for his 94-year-old father’s death has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Sixty-year-old James Libby was also sentenced Tuesday after being found guilty in December of manslaughter.

His father, Robert Libby, was found dead in the family’s squalid South Windsor home in November by police making a well-being check. Authorities say he had been dead several days, was emaciated, his finger and toenails were “inches long” and insects were crawling around him.

The home was strewn with trash, including thousands of empty beer cans.

Police say the younger man also use his father’s Social Security and military disability payments without authorization.

James Libby’s lawyer said his client was a chronic alcoholic who “took on more than he was able to handle.”

___

