Programming Note: Hear Governor Malloy's "State of the State" address on WTIC and wtic.com today at noon. Read More
Filed Under:Danbury, officer firing

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut city is appealing an arbitration panel’s finding that a police officer should not have been fired in 2013 for berating an
immigrant during a traffic stop.

Former Danbury police officer Christopher Belair was fired after video surfaced of him using profanities while threatening to beat a driver and telling him to
leave the country.

The News-Times reports that the arbitration panel called Belair’s behavior “outrageous and disturbing,” but found the city did not have just cause to
fire him.

The panel said a 90-day suspension would have been more appropriate.

Belair was charged after the confrontation but was acquitted in 2015 of third-degree assault and threatening.

Neither Belair nor his lawyer could be reached for comment, but Belair previously said he still wanted to help people.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Storm Center: Latest School Closings
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen