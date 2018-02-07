DANBURY, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut city is appealing an arbitration panel’s finding that a police officer should not have been fired in 2013 for berating an

immigrant during a traffic stop.

Former Danbury police officer Christopher Belair was fired after video surfaced of him using profanities while threatening to beat a driver and telling him to

leave the country.

The News-Times reports that the arbitration panel called Belair’s behavior “outrageous and disturbing,” but found the city did not have just cause to

fire him.

The panel said a 90-day suspension would have been more appropriate.

Belair was charged after the confrontation but was acquitted in 2015 of third-degree assault and threatening.

Neither Belair nor his lawyer could be reached for comment, but Belair previously said he still wanted to help people.

