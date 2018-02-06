By Jim Vicevich

Eric Hogarth, partner at Johnson Brunetti, talks the Stock Market sell off. What does it means to individual investors and what it might say about economic prospects?

Sen Len Suzio, Co-Chair of the Committee on Children and Vice Chair of the Transportation Committee, is also a member of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding, Judiciary, and Veterans Affairs Committees. Suzio announced that he is re-introducing legislation making anyone convicted of a serious assault offense or forcible rape ineligible to earn risk reduction earned credits in prison. He also talks the start of the session and tolls, gas tax and Gov. Malloy’s latest budget proposal.

 

