HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say they found more than $9,000 in $20 bills when they arrested two men suspected in an ATM “jackpotting” scheme.

The Hartford Courant reports security personnel at a Citizens Bank branch in Cromwell called authorities Jan. 27 after observing the men working on the machine while dressed as ATM technicians.

Officers arrived just as the ATM began to spew $20 bills. Police arrested 31-year-old Alex Alberto Fajin-Diaz, a Spanish citizen, and 21-year-old Argenys Rodriguez, of Springfield, at the scene.

The Secret Service had previously warned New England financial institutions that jackpotters may be arriving to the area. Officials say the crime involves installing malicious software or hardware at ATMs, forcing the machine to release as much as $50,000.

Fajin-Diaz and Rodriguez have been charged with federal bank fraud.

 

