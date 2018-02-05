Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s ‘The Keys To Romance’ is performing at Belding Theater at The Bushnell February 16th to 18th, and we want you to see the show.

It’s a night of epic love for our annual Valentine’s weekend program, featuring the dynamic Anderson & Roe Piano Duo! Mascagni’s one-act opera Cavalleria rusticana tells the doomed tale of a love affair that ends with a duel to the death. Its lush, dramatic “Intermezzo” is considered one of the single most attractive tunes in operatic history. Haydn’s invigorating Symphony No. 104 in D Major, “London,” was written in tribute to the city he had come to adore (and that adored him right back!). Anderson & Roe’s Fantasy on Bizet’s Carmen for Two Pianos and Orchestra pays tribute to Bizet’s beloved opera, the tragic love story of soldier Don Jose and the fiery gypsy Carmen. Poulenc’s “Allegro ma non troppo” from Concerto for Two Pianos in D minor is effervescent and sentimental. Plus, Anderson & Roe will delight with lush piano duos! The Alexander Campbell McNally and Tina Mahar McNally Memorial Concert.

Please join us for a pre-concert talk led by Carolyn Kuan one hour prior to to the concert.

