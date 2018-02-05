By Todd Feinburg

Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, July 8th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9th through ticketmaster.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Todd Feinburg every afternoon this week starting at 3pm, and know the answer to the trivia question below.  When you hear the cue to call, know the answer and dial 1-800-953-1080 for your chance to win two tickets to see the show!

Trivia Question: Who is the keyboardist and co-founder of Steely Dan? Donald Fagen

Brought to you by Newstalk 1080 and Mohegan Sun– Full of Life.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Storm Center: Latest School Closings
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen