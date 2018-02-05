By Jim Vicevich

The 2018 American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on March 3rd-6th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the game on March 5th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9th through ticketmaster.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Sound Off Connecticut with Jim Vicevich all this week for your chance to call-in…  When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the March 5th game!

Brought to you by Newstalk 1080 and Mohegan Sun– Full of Life.

 

