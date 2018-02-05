HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s final budget proposal includes a range of tax changes, including a higher levy on cigarettes, a

25-cent-per-bottle deposit on wine and liquor and elimination of the $200 property tax credit against the income tax.

Those propositions are in addition to the gradual 7-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase and statewide tolling Malloy proposed last week.

Malloy’s budget does not increase the state’s income or sales tax.

However, it repeals the sales tax exemption for nonprescription drugs.

Malloy unveiled details of his budget on Monday, two days before the legislative session begins.

The governor’s plan includes proposals to help cushion the impact of the federal tax bill’s elimination of state and local tax deductions.

There are also spending cuts, including elimination of some grants to wealthy communities.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)