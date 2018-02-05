SOMERS, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut prison inmate believed to have escaped by clinging to the undercarriage of a vehicle as it left prison grounds is scheduled to face a judge.
Jerry Mercado faces escape-related charges in court Monday.
State prisons officials say the 25-year-old man was returned to Connecticut Friday night from Georgia, where he’d been held since being apprehended Jan. 17. Officials say he initially fought extradition, but later waived that right.
Mercado escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility in Enfield on Jan. 7. He was serving three years for burglary.
He was taken Friday to the high-security Northern Correctional Institution in Somers.
