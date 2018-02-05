(CBS Connecticut) — Police officers were injured, and a person in a stolen vehicle was shot during an incident a few hours ago that began in East Hartford, and ended in Glastonbury.

East Hartford Police say They spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen a short time earlier.

They followed the vehicle to a parking lot near an apartment complex at 11 Turtle Creek Lane in East Hartford.

At that location police say officers were injured, and they shot at the person in the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle drove away.

It was chased to the New London Turnpike area in Glastonbury, where East Hartford officers again fired at the person, striking the person.

New London Turnpike in Glastonbury was shut down as of late Sunday night.

The person shot by police was taken to the hospital. No condition was released

Several Police officers are also being treated at hospitals. Police did not say how badly they were injured, or how many officers were injured.

The state Police are taking over the investigation because it is an officer-involved shooting.