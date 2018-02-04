HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says the nation’s railroads

must be made safer, following the latest deadly wreck involving Amtrak.

Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train slammed into a freight train parked

on a side track in South Carolina early Sunday, killing two Amtrak employees and

injuring more than 110 people.

It was the third deadly wreck involving Amtrak in less than two months.

Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said Sunday that as incidents repeat, with

injuries and deaths, “inaction is inexcusable.”

He says proven technology, including positive train control, cannot continue to

be delayed.

Positive train control is a computer system that’s supposed to help avoid

excessive speeds in dangerous situations.

Blumenthal has called for its implementation before. He says “business as

usual must end” when it comes to train safety.

