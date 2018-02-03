Filed Under:East Hampton, fire, home destroyed, Knowles Road

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTIC Radio) — Crews battled a blaze that destroyed a home in East Hampton early Saturday.

East Hampton Fire Chief Gregg Voelker says multiple departments responded to a call around 2:40 a.m. at 22 Knowles Road. The fire took nearly 40 minutes to knock down, Voelker said.

Five people, three of them children, were home at the time and escaped uninjured because of smoke detectors sounding. Voelker says wind caused the blaze to spread.

Officials say the home was built in the 1730’s. The state Fire Marshall is investigating.

