WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says newly declassified GOP memo alleging FBI abuses shows, “A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves.”

Trump tells reporters Friday: “The memo was sent to Congress, it was declassified. Congress will do whatever they’re going to do. But I think it’s a
disgrace what’s happened in our country.”

Trump’s decision to declassify the memo clears the way for the public release of the document.

The memo was prepared by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee based on classified information and alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.

