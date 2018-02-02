Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Bob Bell, former President Essex Steam Train and Riverboat, will be at the Trains, Legos, Water-Powered Canal Model and More for Kids event at Windsor Historical Society February 3rd. Bell will let kids in on some train secrets including whistle codes, then pass out train whistles and engineer hats to take home. Learn more about the event.

6:50- Scott Gordon, owner of The Rolling Donut, a new gourmet doughnut food truck opening in Middletown, says the early demand for their fresh-made doughnuts has been overwhelming, and the owner is already looking for ways to increase production.

7:20- Coach Cavanaugh talks the big game at the XL Center tonight against No. 16 ranked Boston College, who’s in first place in our league. Hear the game on WTIC NewsTalk 1080 at 6:45pm tonight.

7:50- Andrew Lattimer, Tax Partner at Blum Shapiro, asks are there ways to borrow money for home improvement or children’s schooling that are better on your taxes?

8:00- Steve Wolfberg, Cronin, Chief Creative & Growth Officer, looks at this year’s Super Bowl Ads.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.