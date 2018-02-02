Filed Under:Conard High School, New Britain, west hartford

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – A former student teacher at Conard High School in West Hartford is under arrest in New Britain, accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old male student.

Taylor Boncal, 22, of Beacon Falls is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault, said police.

Police say the sexual activity occurred while Boncal was living in New Britain.

School officials in West Hartford say Boncal was a student teacher at Conard High in the fall of 2017 and then helped out with the school’s track team in December and January. The school district severed ties with Boncal after learning of the allegations on January 12, said officials.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Celebrate Black History Month
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen