NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – A former student teacher at Conard High School in West Hartford is under arrest in New Britain, accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old male student.
Taylor Boncal, 22, of Beacon Falls is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault, said police.
Police say the sexual activity occurred while Boncal was living in New Britain.
School officials in West Hartford say Boncal was a student teacher at Conard High in the fall of 2017 and then helped out with the school’s track team in December and January. The school district severed ties with Boncal after learning of the allegations on January 12, said officials.