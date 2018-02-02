NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A New London police officer charged with striking a handcuffed suspect during an arrest has pleaded not guilty to assault charges.

The Day reports Officer Deana Nott’s attorney entered the plea on her behalf Thursday in New London Superior Court.

Prosecutors say the 50-year-old officer struck a handcuffed man in the face as he struggled with officers trying to place him in a cruiser. The man had been involved in a fight and was later convicted of assault. Nott had been suspended last year following an internal affairs investigation that determined she had used excessive force.

Nott remains on active duty.

Assistant state’s attorney Kevin Shay says the case will be transferred to Middletown. Nott is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22.

