MERIDEN, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a hit-and-run that authorities say killed a mother after she pushed her 7-year-old daughter to safety.

The Record-Journal reports that 21-year-old Alex Checa, of Meriden, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in December to charges including second-degree manslaughter.

Police say 40-year-old Dania Cedeno-Del Rosario and her daughter, Denisse, were crossing a Meriden street in October 2016 when the mother was struck. Cedeno-Del Rosario died at a hospital. Her daughter suffered minor injuries.

Checa told the family of Cedeno-Del Rosario at his sentencing that he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions.

