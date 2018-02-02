MERIDEN, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a hit-and-run that authorities say killed a mother after she pushed her 7-year-old daughter to safety.
The Record-Journal reports that 21-year-old Alex Checa, of Meriden, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in December to charges including second-degree manslaughter.
Police say 40-year-old Dania Cedeno-Del Rosario and her daughter, Denisse, were crossing a Meriden street in October 2016 when the mother was struck. Cedeno-Del Rosario died at a hospital. Her daughter suffered minor injuries.
Checa told the family of Cedeno-Del Rosario at his sentencing that he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions.
