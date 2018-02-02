VERNON, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The Journal Inquirer reports Walter Berger, of Coventry, pleaded guilty Tuesday to fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child in Vernon Superior Court. As part of a plea agreement, Berger’s attorney will be able to argue his client should be exempt from registering as a sex offender during sentencing.

State police were notified by the Department of Children and Families in 2014 about an incident involving Berger in Stafford in 2013. Police say the girl told authorities Berger touched her inappropriately under her shirt. Authorities say the girl said Berger later apologized and said he had been intoxicated.

Berger will receive a five-year suspended sentence and three years’ probation when he is sentenced Mar. 22.

