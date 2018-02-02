REDDING, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut town has agreed to pay at least $30,000 in settlements to the families of two people killed when a train struck their car

at a railroad crossing five years ago.

The News-Times of Danbury reports that terms of the settlements between Redding and the estates of Wayne Balacky and Jausheema Perkins were not disclosed

because of confidentiality agreements, but court records show that each estate received $15,000.

Balacky’s estate received $1 million and Perkins’ estate $475,000 from Metro-North last summer, court records show.

Perkins and Balacky were killed Dec. 30, 2012, when their car was hit by a train at a crossing with warning lights but no gates.

Two other people in the car were injured.

Officials had discussed putting gates at the crossing as early as 1997.

