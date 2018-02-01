SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut man who police say detonated a pipe bomb on a rural road has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.
A judge sentenced 34-year-old Brian Fluman, of Southbury, to 57 months in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to possession of a destructive device by a convicted felon.
Police were called to Woodbury in April 2017 after receiving reports of loud explosions. Investigators found a burned and blackened road and pieces from a pipe bomb.
Police obtained a search warrant for Fluman’s home and recovered pipes with end caps, a fuse, and electric blasting cap and a semi-automatic rifle.
Fluman had previous felony convictions for larceny, burglary and narcotics possession.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.