(CBS Connecticut) — The state Supreme Court has denied an effort to get the justices to reconsider their ruling in a major education funding lawsuit.
The one page order from the high court simply states that the request for reconsideration is denied.
The Connecticut Coalition for Justice In Education Funding had asked for reconsideration after the high court rejected the coalition’s lawsuit. If it had succeeded, the suit could have led to changes to the way schools are funded in Connecticut.
The coalition of municipalities, children’s advocacy groups, and unions argued that children in poor school districts received inferior educations, and that this violated a provision in the state constitution guaranteeing a decent education to all children.
But the court ruled that the constitution required only a minimally adequate education, not the elimination of all differences in quality of education.
The court found that the current system provides at least a minimally adequate education.