BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Police say a 19-year-old man has been shot to death in Bridgeport.

Police spokesman Av Harris tells the Connecticut Post an officer called in about eight shots being fired at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers found the victim on Price Street.

Medics were called to the scene as soon as officers discovered the victim.

Roughly five minutes after the shooting, one officer with the victim said he was still breathing.

The death was the city’s second homicide of the year. No name was released.

There were 23 homicides reported in Bridgeport in 2017, more than double the 10 murders in the city in 2016.

