CROMWELL, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Rory McIlroy will return to the Travelers Championship in 2018, the tournament announced Wednesday.

In his initial appearance at the Travelers Championship, McIlroy tied for 17th a year ago. He closed with a 64 at TPC River Highlands, his best score of the week.

“I made the comment after last year’s tournament that I would definitely be back, and I’m delighted that my 2018 schedule will allow me to do that,” McIlroy said. “I love everything about the Travelers Championship: the golf course, the positive impact it has on the community and the support we receive from the fans.”

McIlroy, a 28-year-old from Northern Ireland, has held the world’s No. 1 ranking for 95 weeks, and is currently ranked No. 8.

“We loved having Rory play in last year’s Travelers Championship, and we’re so thankful and excited that he’s decided to come back,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Rory had so many wonderful things to say about his experience, especially when it came to the fans. I know they’ll be rooting for him to have another great week this June.”

The 2018 Travelers Championship will be held June 18-24 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.