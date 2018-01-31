Filed Under:Connecticut, Gas Tax, Malloy, Tolls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed reinstating highway tolls and increasing the state gas tax by 7 cents to help pay for improvements and maintenance to roads and bridges.

The Democratic governor announced his transportation plan Wednesday. He said it would prevent fare increases and service reductions on rail lines and bus routes.

Malloy is calling for statewide electronic tolling beginning in July 2022. He also wants a $3 per tire fee on tire purchases.

The governor said the money is needed because the state’s transportation fund is expected to go into deficit this year. That has forced officials to suspend more than $4 billion in transportation projects.

Tolls were eliminated in Connecticut following a crash at an Interstate 95 tollbooth in Stratford in 1983 that killed seven people.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen