(CBS Connecticut) — The top Republican in the state House today announced she will not run for governor.

“I believe me staying in the house, getting a majority, and being speaker of the house will be the direction I will go in,” Themis Klarides said after a veto override vote in the House today.

Klarides says she has spoken with her family and friends and prayed about whether to run for governor, or to remain in the House in the hope that her Republican minority will win a majority in the narrowly-divided house after the next election.

The governor’s race is without an overwhelming frontrunner, with Governor Dannel Malloy stepping down at the end of his current term and no state-wide elected officials running.

