NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A judge has again ruled a Connecticut man incompetent to stand trial for charges related to the fatal shooting of his cousin.

The Day reports 30-year-old James Armstrong will head back to a state forensic hospital for three months of treatment. A report released as part of evidence Tuesday shows Armstrong has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Authorities say Armstrong shot and killed his 31-year-old cousin, Sebastian Sidberry, outside of the man’s North Stonington home in April 2017. Both are members of the Eastern Pequot Tribal Nation, and officials say Armstrong believed his cousin was spreading AIDS throughout the tribe.

Blood tests taken after Sidberry’s death show the man was not HIV positive.

Armstrong said during his court hearing Tuesday that he “ended the life” of Sidberry in self-defense.

