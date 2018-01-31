(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The former town manager for West Hartford has a new job in the capital city.

Ron Van Winkle has been appointed chief operating officer for Hartford.

Van Winkle served as town manager of West Hartford from 2008 to 2017.

Prior to that, he was the town’s director of community services.

In making the announcement, Mayor Luke Bronin said Van Winkle brings three decades of experience to the table in municipal government. He starts his new post today.

In addition, Bronin has tapped Cherese Chery to assume the post of director of human resources.

Bronin says Chery will begin her new job March 1.