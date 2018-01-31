Filed Under:arrest, East Hartford, North Carolina, S=shooting

(CHARLOTTE,North Carolina/WTIC News)– A suspect in an East Hartford shooting January 18 has been apprehended in Charlotte, North Carolina.26 year old Carlton Depeyster was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force , along with 28 year old Paul Comer, also wanted in Connecticut on a state Parole Warrant.

Depeyster attempted to flee from law enforcement leading them on a brief foot chase.Comer was taken into custody without incident.

The East Hartford Police Department Tuesday requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force in arresting Depeyster who they believe had fled Connecticut.

Depeyster was wanted in connection with a shooting at Krauszer’s Food Store on Main Street in East Hartford.He currently has outstanding warrants from East Hartford for First Degree Assault and Criminal Use of a Firearm.

25 year old Raven Brucelis of East Hartford  faces  Third degree Assault and Breach of Peace charges,

