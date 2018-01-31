Filed Under:Lebanon, llama

LEBANON, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Officials say a dog has been temporarily quarantined after attacking a llama at a Connecticut farm.

Animal control officials say the llama was attacked Tuesday at a farm in Lebanon.

The farm owners say the llama suffered puncture wounds near the ear and face. The animal needed stitches but is expected to recover.

The dog was overdue for a rabies vaccine. It will be quarantined for about two weeks before being returned to its owner.

