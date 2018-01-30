HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut officials are asking the state’s highest court to revoke Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel’s bail and send him back to

prison.

The chief state’s attorney’s office filed the request Monday with the state Supreme Court.

Skakel, a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy’s widow, Ethel Kennedy, was convicted in 2002 of murdering Martha Moxley in their wealthy Greenwich neighborhood in 1975, when they were both teenagers.

He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, but another judge granted him a new trial in 2013, citing mistakes by his lawyer.

The state Supreme Court reinstated the conviction in December 2016. Skakel’s lawyers asked the court to reconsider, a request that remains pending.

Skakel posted $1.2 million bail after the new trial was granted and has remained free since.

