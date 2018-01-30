NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Police say a woman found dead at a New Haven apartment complex last weekend had been strangled and her death has been ruled a homicide.

The New Haven Register reports that police responding to reports of an unresponsive person on Saturday morning found 48-year-old Ines Carmen Perez dead outside her apartment. She lived in a two-story, 14-unit building. Neighbors say she was found shoeless in the parking lot.

The medical examiner’s office listed the cause of death as asphyxia by neck compression.

Police say Perez’s body showed evident signs of trauma.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to contact police.

