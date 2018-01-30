AIKEN, S.C. (WTIC and AP) – A man charged with killing two people in South Carolina last week has been arrested in Connecticut.
Aiken County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah said in a news release that 20-year-old Jeremie David Tobey of Aiken was arrested by Connecticut State Police late Monday afternoon.
Tobey is charged with shooting and killing 25-year-old Cody Diminovich and 38-year-old Pamela Lawson last Friday evening. Tobey is also charged with grand larceny for taking the couple’s vehicle.
Connecticut authorities recovered the vehicle.
Tobey is awaiting extradition to South Carolina to face the charges.
