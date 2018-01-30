EAST LYME, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut jury has awarded a man more than $240,000 for injuries he sustained during a fall as he left a former deli.

The Day reports the jury ruled in favor of 88-year-old Robert Godfrey on Friday. His attorney had argued the former Covino’s Groceria Italiana in Niantic was in violation of building and fire codes.

Attorney Ralph Monaco says Godfrey fell and hit his head while leaving the deli in May 2016. Monaco says Godfrey developed a brain bleed and was hospitalized for two weeks after the fall.

He says $60,000 from the settlement will go toward reimbursing Medicare for Godfrey’s expenses. Monaco says the experience has been a “horrible ordeal” for Godfrey and his family.

Representatives for the building’s current owners could not be reached for comment.

