POMFRET, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A teacher has been fired from a private school in Massachusetts over allegations that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of his students at the Connecticut boarding school where he taught previously.

The teacher, John Becker, was fired Friday by Northfield Mount Hermon, where he had worked for four months after leaving the Pomfret School in Connecticut. The Massachusetts school said Becker denied having a sexual relationship with the Pomfret student but its investigation found he had crossed boundaries.

The head of the Pomfret School said it had no information about such a relationship before he learned of the allegation from the Massachusetts school. He said the school will conduct an investigation. Connecticut state police are also investigating.

Becker did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.

